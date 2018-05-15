Once Again, The Law Sides With George Zimmerman Even After He Threatens To Kill Someone

Photo by

National
Home > National

Once Again, The Law Sides With George Zimmerman Even After He Threatens To Kill Someone

Why is this man treated like he is above the law?

Written By: Parker Riley

Posted 24 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

On May 7, it was reported that George Zimmerman, the man who  killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin on February 26, 2012, was accused of criminally stalking private investigator Dennis Warren. According to CNN.com, Warren called Zimmerman’s family about a documentary on Trayvon Martin. After that, Zimmerman reportedly called Warren 55 times, left 36 voicemails, sent 67 texts and 27 emails all within nine days from December 16 to Christmas last year.

One of the texts reportedly read, “I know how to handle people who f**k with me. I have since February of 2012,” which is the month he killed Trayvon Martin. In addition, Zimmerman threatened to feed Dennis Warren to an alligator, allegedly writing in a text, “Anyone who [expletive] with my parents will be fed to an alligator.” Also, on January 3, a Seminole County sergeant reportedly contacted Zimmerman about the stalking. CBS News reports, he berated her and said, “You have been involved with me since that Martin kid.”

All of this and Dennis Warren was not granted a restraining order against Zimmerman.

See Also: Cop Violently Chokes And Slams 22-Year-Old Black Man To The Ground At Waffle House

The New York Post reports the restraining order was denied, “A judge in Florida on Monday denied the investigator’s request for the injunction against Zimmerman.” He was charged with misdemeanor stalking earlier this year.

How is it possible that a man who killed a 17-year-old in 2012, allegedly threatened to kill someone in a road rage incident in 2014, arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and domestic violence in 2015, berated a sergeant earlier this year and clearly threatens a man’s life, can have a restraining order denied against him?

Zimmerman has proved to be a violent thug. What exactly does he have to do for the authorities in Florida to do their job? In case you forgot, here are George Zimmerman’s mugshots:

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

14 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now