T.I. Arrested Outside His Gated Community In Atlanta

It looks like T.I. got himself locked-up again.

According to TMZ, after forgetting his key to his house Wednesday morning, around 4 AM, he got into it with with a security guard for the neighborhood. From, there the cops were called and they determined T.I. was drunk and disorderly, so they cuffed him and took him to jail.

TMZ also reports that he’s already been been released without bail.

UPDATE

After being arrested for being drunk and disorderly outside of the gated community of his home, T.I. is speaking out.

According to TMZ, T.I says the security was sleeping like a baby when he pulled up to the guard shack.

T.I.’s attorney, Steve Sadow, says, “It took Tip some time to wake up the sleeping guard. Tip clearly identified himself and sought entry. The guard refused entry. Tip was in contact with ‘Tiny’ by phone and ‘Tiny’ confirmed that Tip should be let in immediately. The guard continued to refuse entry without justification.”

This story is developing and we will keep you updated.

