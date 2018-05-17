5 Colonizers Who Got Their A**es Handed To Them For Trying To Police Black And Brown Folks

Living life while Black is dangerous in America. However, every once in a while, when white people are feeling their colonizer roots, their hatred backfires. Of course we always need epic amounts of proof like video and eye witnesses, but it is a hug from baby Jesus when karma claps back at these racists.

Here are some of the greatest moments from just this year when white folks got their asses handed back to them for trying to police Black and brown folks.

PICTURES & VIDEO: White Woman Who Called Cops On Black BBQ Becomes Hilarious Meme

White Thugs Attack Motorist

In March, a motorcycle, which appeared to be driven by a Black man, drove through a group of white men. Out of nowhere, one of the men kicked his motorcycle. The driver jumped off the motorcycle, socked the man in the face and dropped him as he quickly collapsed to the ground. Then, the friend of the guy who got punched, who seemed ready to jump in, got his own punch to the face. Unbothered and unbossed, the drive rode away into the night. Watch below.

You want it to be one way… but it's the other way pic.twitter.com/Oa3XF5Wclc — ManSitChoAzzDown (@AngryManTV) March 18, 2018

Applebee’s in Missouri

In February, Alexis Brison said while dining at an Applebee’s in Independence, Missouri, she and her friend were racially profiled. Brison wrote on Facebook that their white waitress accused them of dining and dashing, called the cops and they were basically kicked out of the restaurant.

“We were told that we were accused of eating and not paying for CHICKEN the day before (dining and dashing),” she explained. “We have proof that can show our whereabouts and it’s not even in our character to steal. After being mocked, humiliated, and embarrassed we were asked to pay for our food, leave, and not come back.”

The story became international news and not only were the waitress and manager fired, the entire location got shut down, after 20 years of being in business. Racism doesn’t pay! Watch the video below:

Thug Granny

In April, Judy Tucker of Macon, Georgia, thought her white privilege would allow her to attack a pregnant, Black woman who was in the military in full uniform. However, she was in shock when she was the one who was arrested. Thug Granny shed white tears before being arrested — and she was handcuffed by a Black police officer. See the glorious moment below.

Racist New York Lawyer

Aaron M. Schlossberg is a 42-year-old, pro-Trump lawyer from New York City who runs his own law firm right next door to the Fresh Kitchen coffee shop, which is where he went ballistic on people for speaking Spanish this week. He verbally attacked customers and employees, saying they were undocumented, in “his” country and he pays for their welfare. See the viral video below.

However, Schlossberg has had every bit of his ass handed to him. The Yelp page for his law firm has been slammed with negative reviews — he now has more than 2,000 one-star reviews; a Change.org petition was created, demanding his disbarment — it had nearly 7,000 signatures as of Thursday; and his career was in doubt. The New York Post also embarrassed him on the street, showing him run away from cameras. Say adiós to your career, bruh!

The New York Post caught up with that racist lawyer Aaron Schlossberg — and it was ugly pic.twitter.com/AlUdqwm3UN — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 17, 2018

BBQ Becky

Just this month, a white woman called the cops on Black people enjoying a barbecue in Oakland, California at Lake Merritt — and she has rightfully earned the nickname BBQ Becky. The internet has completely destroyed her with countless memes (click here to view) and has outed her as allegedly being Jennifer Schulte, a Stanford University graduate who, according to the school’s alumni page, works for the company Horizon Water and Environment, an environmental firm in the city. Watch Jennifer “BBQ Becky” Schulte below:

Arguably the greatest moment of this episode came when she was getting ignored by a cop responding to her non-emergency.

Oscar performance by the lady that reported 2 black men grilling in an Oakland Park. pic.twitter.com/x8SNhtTDQA — Rogelio Garcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) May 14, 2018

No, not all white folks are raging racists, but those who are need to be fully exposed and suffer every single consequence. Bottom line: Mind your own colonizing business.

