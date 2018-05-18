6,000 Gallons Of Milk Spilled In Madison County

You had one job Mr. milkman.

A milk truck crashed on U.S. 38 spilling 6,000 gallons of milk early Friday morning.

Troopers say the truck driver took a curve too fast, lost control and crashed taken out a utility pole and power lines. The driver received minor injuries.

The milk spillage was so bad U.S. 38 was shut down.

