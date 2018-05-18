6,000 Gallons Of Milk Spilled In Madison County

Photo by

Cincy
Home > Cincy

6,000 Gallons Of Milk Spilled In Madison County

0 reads
Leave a comment

You had one job Mr. milkman.

A milk truck crashed on U.S. 38 spilling 6,000 gallons of milk early Friday morning.

Troopers say the truck driver took a curve too fast, lost control and crashed taken out a utility pole and power lines. The driver received minor injuries.

The milk spillage was so bad U.S. 38 was shut down.

#CouplesWeLove: Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole Are A Fine Cup Of Milk Chocolate

7 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole Are A Fine Cup Of Milk Chocolate

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole Are A Fine Cup Of Milk Chocolate

#CouplesWeLove: Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole Are A Fine Cup Of Milk Chocolate

When his fly matches your fly.

Source: 10TV

6,000 Gallons Of Milk Spilled In Madison County was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close