You had one job Mr. milkman.
A milk truck crashed on U.S. 38 spilling 6,000 gallons of milk early Friday morning.
Troopers say the truck driver took a curve too fast, lost control and crashed taken out a utility pole and power lines. The driver received minor injuries.
The milk spillage was so bad U.S. 38 was shut down.
Source: 10TV
6,000 Gallons Of Milk Spilled In Madison County was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
