Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband Sues Her For Defamation

William Stewart is suing the 'Girls Trip' actress for $1 million for claiming in her memoir that he beat, choked and stalked her during their 5-year marriage.

1 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: J. Merritt / Getty

While Tiffany Haddish’s career is taking off, she might be having a slight setback.The Girl Trip actress’ ex-husband is suing her for slander.

According to TMZ, her ex, William Stewart, filed a lawsuit over claims in Tiffany’s 2017 memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, that he beat her to the point that she had a miscarriage. Stewart is suing Haddish, the book’s co-author Tucker Max, and the publisher Simon & Schuster for libel, slander and defamation.

In it, Tiffany also claimed that he choked, kidnapped and stalked her during their 5-year marriage. Stewart denies it all.

“For the defendants’ own profit, they painted my clients as abusers in a best-selling book. After a thorough review of the facts and evidence, we know that the assertions made by the defendants about my clients in The Last Black Unicorn are patently untrue,” Stewart’s attorney Michael Sterling told TMZ.

Sterling also told the gossip website that Tiffany never had a miscarriage, instead she had an abortion.

“Powerful people and influential corporations can’t intentionally and recklessly destroy someone’s reputation with malicious lies for their own profit,” he stressed.

“After exhausting our ability to solve this matter privately, we have been left with no choice, but to seek legal recourse. We look forward to our day in court.”

Stewart is suing for $1 million in damages.

RELATED NEWS:

Lazy Paparazzi: Tiffany Haddish Goes Off On Camera Guy Who Watched Her Struggle With Her Luggage At LAX

Tiffany Haddish Says She Was Ready To Throw Down After Someone Bit Beyoncé’s Face

The Internet Thinks Beyonce Took Shots At Tiffany Haddish On New Song

So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits

14 photos Launch gallery

So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits

Continue reading So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits

So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits

Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband Sues Her For Defamation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close