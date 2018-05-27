While Tiffany Haddish’s career is taking off, she might be having a slight setback.The Girl Trip actress’ ex-husband is suing her for slander.
According to TMZ, her ex, William Stewart, filed a lawsuit over claims in Tiffany’s 2017 memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, that he beat her to the point that she had a miscarriage. Stewart is suing Haddish, the book’s co-author Tucker Max, and the publisher Simon & Schuster for libel, slander and defamation.
In it, Tiffany also claimed that he choked, kidnapped and stalked her during their 5-year marriage. Stewart denies it all.
“For the defendants’ own profit, they painted my clients as abusers in a best-selling book. After a thorough review of the facts and evidence, we know that the assertions made by the defendants about my clients in The Last Black Unicorn are patently untrue,” Stewart’s attorney Michael Sterling told TMZ.
Sterling also told the gossip website that Tiffany never had a miscarriage, instead she had an abortion.
“Powerful people and influential corporations can’t intentionally and recklessly destroy someone’s reputation with malicious lies for their own profit,” he stressed.
“After exhausting our ability to solve this matter privately, we have been left with no choice, but to seek legal recourse. We look forward to our day in court.”
Stewart is suing for $1 million in damages.
Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband Sues Her For Defamation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com