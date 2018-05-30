Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Women Have Become Collateral Damage In The Drake & Pusha T Beef

3 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur/VF18 / Getty

The hip-hop community (and most of the world for that matter) is currently captivated by the rap beef between Pusha Tea and Drake, but at the center of the battle is an alleged secret so monumental it threatens Drake’s character and career.

MUST SEE: The Most Wild (and Funniest) Twitter Reactions to Pusha T’s Drake Diss

In case you missed it, there’s been a longstanding, yet subliminal beef brewing between Drake and Pusha T that all boiled over when Pusha dissed Drake for having a ghostwriter. Drizzy shot back on the venomous Duppy Freestyle, taking aim at Pusha’s producer Kanye. But it was seemingly Drake’s mere mention of Pusha’s fiance Virgina Williams that led to the most ferocious lines on Pusha’s vicious The Story Of Adidon.

“Since you name-dropped my fiancée/ Let ’em know who you chose as your Beyoncé/ Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother/ Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her,” Pusha ferociously rapped; leading to a major revelation.

“Adonis is your son/ And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real.” Drake allegedly fathered a baby with porn star Sophie Brussaux and reportedly planned on revealing the news with his Adidas line titled Adidon.

Rumors about Drake and Brussaux’s relationship stem back to 2017 when they were photographed together. Brussaux began posting on Instagram later that year announcing her pregnancy.

Baby boy is doing very well, thank for all your messages xoxo

A post shared by Sophie Brussaux (@sophiebrussaux) on

#BabyAdonis #MySon #MyLove 😁

A post shared by Sophie Brussaux (@sophiebrussaux) on

Let ’em know who you chose as your Beyoncé/ Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother

Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her,” Pusha charges.

While it remains unconfirmed if baby Adonis is indeed Drake’s son, there’s another woman involved in this beef. Drake’s mother was dragged into the verbal lashing.

“Your father walked away at five, hell of a dad thing/ Marriage is somethin’ that Sandi never had, Drake/ How you a winner, but she keep comin’ in last place?”

Women have become collateral damage in the beef between Drizzy and Pusha, leaving fans posing the question, how much is too much when it comes to rap battling?

What say you readers, should the women be left out if it?

RELATED STORIES:

Drake Brings Out Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish, Misty Copeland And More For “Nice For What” [Video]

God’s Plan: Drake Spent His Nearly $1 Million Video Budget On The People Of Miami

Women Have Become Collateral Damage In The Drake & Pusha T Beef was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Women Have Become Collateral Damage In The Drake & Pusha T Beef

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close