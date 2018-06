A Pataskla man is being held on charges of making terroristic threats.

According to court documents, Noah McFarland, told coworkers his plans to blow up local and federal government buildings. McFarland mentioned a local judge’s home, a courthouse, police station, an ATF building, and an IRS building.

According to investigators, it is believed that McFarland’s motivation is stemming from what he feels was mistreatment in his 2015 conviction, for losing control of a vehicle going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, while trying to light a cigarette. The crash left a passenger in a coma for several days.

McFarland’s bond has been set at $150,000.

Source: 10TV

Ohio Man Arrested For Threatening To Blow Up Government Buildings was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: