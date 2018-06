Ohio Man Charged With Murdering His Wife

Police have arrested a man after finding his wife , murdered in their Westerville home Monday night.

While police are still investigating the death of Dana Gentile, 55, they have charged her husband, James Gentile , 55. According to police they have witnesses who are saying that Gentile killed his wife, and then left their home.

It is expected that Dana Gentile’s body will be examined today, to determine the cause of death.

Source: 10TV

