Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Black Music Month: Boyz II Men

0 reads
Leave a comment
Black Music Month

Source: Creative Services / Radio One

There’s no doubt about it that Boyz II Men is one of the best, if not the best male R&B groups to-date. They have delivered hit after hit since 1985 when they were originally named Unique Attraction. Their current name, Boyz II Men, came from New Edition’s song “Boys To Men” as they frequently mention that they draw inspiration from the group’s harmonies down to their dance moves.

1991 is when the group dropped their first album Cooleyhighharmony, which saw major success with nine million copies and winning the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo. In 1992, one of the biggest songs they’ve recorded, “End of the Road” was co-written and produced by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds while on tour. It remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks and helped propel them to mainstream music.

The 90s was a great era for Boyz II Men as they recorded other hit singles like “I’ll Make Love To You,” and “One Sweet Day.” Both these songs set new records for the group as they hit number one for 14 and 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. Only later to beat these records with “On Bended Knee” which helped them land Billboards biggest boy band during the period of 1987 to 2012.

Boyz II Men has won 4 Grammy’s, 8 American Music Awards, 6 Soul Train Awards, 3 Billboards.

Top 5 Boyz II Men Songs:

1.  I’ll Make Love To You

2. One Sweet Day

3. End of The Road

4. On Bended Knee

5. A Song For Mama

 

Black Music Month: Boyz II Men was originally published on kissdetroit.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Black Music Month: Boyz II Men

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close