Features
Home > Features

Dictionary.com Was The Real MVP Today With Shady Commentary On Current Events

Always on point.

1 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Once again, Dictionary.com is providing palm trees and sunglasses for the disturbing things going on in the world.

First, their shade came when they responded to a story that resurfaced after three years.

Back in 2015, USA Today covered  a Tennessee hardware store owner putting a “No Gays Allowed” sign outside his establishment. He put up his sign in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling that allowed same-sex marriage.

His story resurfaced again this week when the Supreme Court ruled that businesses have a right to deny gay people because of religious beliefs.

“No Gays Allowed” started trending on Twitter and Dictionary.com slyly responded by defining “homophobia.”

Well played Dictionary.com.

 

And they didn’t stop there.

They also covered Malcolm Jenkin‘s silent protest where he presented facts about police brutality and prisons, yet the press still questioned him, instead of reading and listening.

Dictionary.com even showed love for Prince’s birthday…

And expressed their thoughts on kindergartners singing songs about school lockdowns

And of course they couldn’t end the day without trolling Trump a little.

Dictionary.com for the win!

Dictionary.com Was The Real MVP Today With Shady Commentary On Current Events was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Dictionary.com Was The Real MVP Today With Shady Commentary On Current Events

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close