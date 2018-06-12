CLOSE
Feature Story
Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Sued For Over $100M In Unpaid Royalties

1993 MTV Movie Awards

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Just two weeks after Beats by Dre launched the “Decades” collection to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Beats Electronics, Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are fighting a lawsuit for over $100 million.

According to Billboard, entrepreneur Steven Lamar claims he created the idea of a celebrity-endorsed headphones line and brought it to Dre back in 2006. After having a fallout a few years later, Dre and Iovine sued Lamar for a breach of contract. The lawsuit left Lamar without rights, but in exchange, he would receive a four percent royalty from every headphone sold.

Now, the parties are battling it out in court to figure out if Lamar is owed more than $100 million in royalties for all versions of Beats sold or just the first model. The lawsuit was initially denied by a trial judge but was revived in 2016 by an appeals court after it determined the royalty agreement was “ambiguous.”

Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Sued For Over $100M In Unpaid Royalties was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

