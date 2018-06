Two people are dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Pike County. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon and several law enforcement agencies were called in to help with the investigation. No deputies were injured in the shooting and the names of the victims has not yet been released. There is very little information about what happened and why but Franklin County SWAT was requested for assistance regarding a standoff Wednesday afternoon.

2 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Pike County was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

