Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Now Asking President Trump to Pardon Him

In a lengthy Facebook post, former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick laid out all the reasons why Donald Trump should commute his 28-year prison sentence.

In 2013, Kilpatrick was sentenced to almost 30-years in federal prison after being convicted of two dozen felonies that included extortion and racketeering. The most salacious part of his trial though was the release of sexually explicit text messages between him and his then-married chief of staff, Christine Beatty. Kilpatrick was also married.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian heads to Memphis for interview with Alice Marie Johnson

Kilpatrick has been incarcerated for seven years total between his stints in county, state and federal prisons on various charges and now sits in a New Jersey prison. His Facebook post asking for clemency highlights his faith and what he has endured since being imprisoned.

Excerpt:

“I accepted Christ as my Lord, my Savior, and my Redeemer that day; June 9, 2014. And everything in my life changed! Not just in my life, but also in the lives of my parents, my siblings and my sons.

“Yes, I have been punished severely. I have been chained like a wild animal, shacked around my ankles, waist and wrist, with a black box to keep my hands at my side many times. I have spent more than 5-Months in Solitary Confinement at different periods in this journey because they wanted to do that to me. I have experienced ridicule, scorn, and disrespect from prison staff that you couldn’t imagine.

Pardon from Jesus

He says he’s been taking lots of courses (literally every course he could) and now teaches his own courses in public speaking, employability skills, and Bible study. He is also a worship leader for the prison’s church services. Basically he’s saying he’s a model prisoner and he’s even copping to his own bad behavior.

“Yes, I have made some very bad decisions in my life. Yes, I betrayed my wife and family because of my own lust and sin. Yes, I failed to deliver on the promises and opportunities that was given to me by the people of Detroit, Michigan. And yes, I have been severely punished for it.”

Ultimately he’s making the claim that Detroiters, his family, and even Jesus have forgiven him and Trump should too.

READ MORE: TheGrio.com

Article Courtesy of The Grio

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bill Pugliano and Getty Images

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella 54 photos Launch gallery PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella 1. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 1 of 54 2. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 2 of 54 3. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 3 of 54 4. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 4 of 54 5. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-music Source:Getty 5 of 54 6. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 6 of 54 7. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 7 of 54 8. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 8 of 54 9. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 9 of 54 10. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 10 of 54 11. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 11 of 54 12. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 12 of 54 13. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 13 of 54 14. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 14 of 54 15. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-music Source:Getty 15 of 54 16. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 16 of 54 17. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 17 of 54 18. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 18 of 54 19. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 19 of 54 20. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 20 of 54 21. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 21 of 54 22. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 22 of 54 23. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 23 of 54 24. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 24 of 54 25. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 25 of 54 26. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 26 of 54 27. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 27 of 54 28. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 28 of 54 29. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 29 of 54 30. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 30 of 54 31. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 31 of 54 32. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 32 of 54 33. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 33 of 54 34. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 34 of 54 35. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 35 of 54 36. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 36 of 54 37. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 37 of 54 38. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 38 of 54 39. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 39 of 54 40. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 40 of 54 41. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 41 of 54 42. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 42 of 54 43. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 43 of 54 44. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 44 of 54 45. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 45 of 54 46. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 46 of 54 47. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 47 of 54 48. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 48 of 54 49. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 49 of 54 50. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 50 of 54 51. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 51 of 54 52. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 52 of 54 53. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 53 of 54 54. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 54 of 54 Skip ad Continue reading PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Now Asking President Trump to Pardon Him was originally published on wzakcleveland.com