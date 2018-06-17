Black Candidates Making Significant Strides In 2018 Primary Elections

African-Americans running for office in 2018 have broken through the glass ceiling in several races so far in the 2018 primary election season.
SEE ALSO: Black Women Stepped Up To The Political Challenge In State Primaries
While several high-profile races have garnered most of the attention, Black candidates are also making significant strides in smaller municipal races.
For example, James “JD” Dixon was elected on Tuesday as sheriff of Chesterfield County, South Carolina—the first African-American to win that office, WPED-TV reported on Friday. He beat the incumbent Sheriff Jay Brooks by 1,700 votes. Dixon, who has served 20 years in law enforcement, will not face a Republican challenger in November.
“Being the first African American sheriff of Chesterfield County is not what’s its all about. Being the first sheriff that was truly elected by the people and not because of any political gain,” he said in a statement, crediting much of his success to years of community service.
So far, Black women have been in the spotlight. Stacey Abrams won the Democratic primary for governor of Georgia, becoming the first Black woman to be a major party nominee for governor in the United States.
Vangie Williams scored a victory on Tuesday by defeating two military veterans to win the chance in November to become the first Black woman to represent Virginia from the state’s first congressional district. And in a race that flew under the radar, Deidre DeJear beat her Democratic primary rival for Iowa secretary of state. She’s now the first Black woman to win a major party nomination for statewide office in Iowa.
In San Francisco, London Breed was declared the winner on Wednesday and became the city’s first Black woman elected mayor, after a lot of drama with San Francisco’s complicated election system, in which two of her opponents schemed to prevent her from winning.
SEE ALSO:
David Clarke Retains Master’s Degree After Embarrassing Struggle To Correct Plagiarism
Where Is The Outrage? Fifth Young Woman Goes Missing In Chicago And Another Teenage Girl’s Body Is Found
Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis
Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis
1. Roland MartinSource:Susan Henry 1 of 29
2. Rev. James Lawson2 of 29
3. Roland Martin with Kameron Whalum and Rev. Kenneth T Whalum Jr.Source:Susan Henry 3 of 29
4. Rev. Jesse Jackson4 of 29
5. Roland Martin with Noelle TrentSource:Susan Henry 5 of 29
6. Al Green6 of 29
7.Source:Susan Henry 7 of 29
8.8 of 29
9.Source:Susan Henry 9 of 29
10. LeVar Burton10 of 29
11. Kim Coles with Roland MartinSource:Susan Henry 11 of 29
12.12 of 29
13. Roland Martin and Rev. Kenneth T Whalum Jr.Source:Susan Henry 13 of 29
14.14 of 29
15. Kristin Clarke, president & executive director of the National Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under LawSource:Susan Henry 15 of 29
16.16 of 29
17. The Lorraine MotelSource:Susan Henry 17 of 29
18.18 of 29
19. Tamika MallorySource:Susan Henry 19 of 29
20.20 of 29
21. Leaders of the Women's MarchSource:Susan Henry 21 of 29
22.22 of 29
23. Gina BelafonteSource:Susan Henry 23 of 29
24.24 of 29
25. Michael Eric DysonSource:Susan Henry 25 of 29
26.26 of 29
27. Rep. Barbara LeeSource:Susan Henry 27 of 29
28.28 of 29
29.29 of 29
Black Candidates Making Significant Strides In 2018 Primary Elections was originally published on newsone.com