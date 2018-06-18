CLOSE
National
Here’s What Needs To Be Done On Earth Before Trump Launches The Space Force

The president has a lot of unfinished business here on earth.

Donald Trump was shooting for the stars in announcing it would be a great idea for the United States to exercise military dominance in outer space, but he’s got a lot of unfinished business here on earth.

The president directed Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford on Monday to create a standalone so-called Space Force as a separate branch of the U.S. military.

“The essence of the American character is to explore new horizons and to tame new frontiers,” Trump stated at a meeting Monday with the National Space Council. “But our destiny, beyond the Earth, is not only a matter of national identity, but a matter of national security. So important for our military.”

Is it a coincidence that Russia has also focused a lot of its energy of planning for military dominance of space and Trump is getting on the same page—perhaps to collaborate again? Whatever his reasons, the president hasn’t been taking care of business down here.

This list could go on forever, but there are many priorities on earth that clearly take precedence before trying to make “Star Wars” into a reality.

Urban revitalization plan

Trump promised to create an “Urban Revitalization Plan” that’s supposed answer his insulting campaign pitch to Black folks: “What the hell do have to lose?”

Create a good health care plan, as promised

Trump has been busy dismantling President Barack Obama’s legacy, including the Affordable Care Act that scores of low-income people depend on for health care. In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, he pledged to create something better—we’re still waiting.

Close the wealth gap

President Obama put an economic policies in place that led to the historically low Black unemployment rate—which Trump took credit for. How about working with real economic experts to start closing the racial wealth gap?

Hire qualified administration officials

The president picked unqualified leaders for posts that directly impact the Black community, such as Ben Carson at the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Betsy DeVos in the Education Department.

Clean water for Flint, Michigan

It’s been more than four years since the Flint water crisis began. Officials are saying the water is safe to drink, but there’s plenty of doubt.

