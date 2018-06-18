White Doctor Fired After Video Shows Her Mocking Black Patient’s Serious Condition

ACalifornia hospital axed an emergency room doctor on Friday after she was caught on video ridiculing and cursing a Black patient who had a serious condition.

El Camino Hospital notified its medical contractor to permanently remove Dr. Beth Keegstra from its list of emergency room physicians at its facilities, the hospital’s CEO Dan Woods said in a statement which also apologized to the patient, 20-year-old Samuel Bardwell.

Woods called Keegstra’s bedside manner “unprofessional” and below the hospital’s standard of care.

Bardwell was rushed to the emergency room on June 11 after he suffered an apparent anxiety attack and passed out after a basketball workout at West Valley College in Saratoga, California.

While lying on the hospital bed waiting to see a doctor, Bardwell asked his father to record the interaction with Keegstra after he saw her speaking to a security guard and looking at him suspiciously, the student told ABC News.

The video of her abusive treatment went viral:

ER Doctor suspended after caught grabbing & mocking a student who collapsed at basketball practice and suffered an anxiety attack. Samuel Bardwell said he waited three hours to be seen & when she arrived she brought a security guard.https://t.co/09icSFdENy via @nbcla pic.twitter.com/BUgIukCQmW — A N G 💂‍♀️ E (@OhMyGOFF) June 18, 2018

She berated him for being unable to sit up in the bed. “I’m sorry, sir, you were the least sick of all the people who are here, who are dying,” she told him. And when the Bardwell complained that he couldn’t inhale and felt pain and numbness, the doctor sarcastically responded, “He can’t inhale! Wow! He must be dead. Are you dead, sir? I don’t understand, you are breathing just fine.”

“You’re full of sh*t!” she told Bardwell, as he tried to explain his condition.

The 6-foot-9 basketball player had run out of medication to treat his anxiety, his father Donald Bardwell told the news outlet. The mistreatment is obviously about race because she wouldn’t be allowed to treat all patients like that, the father added.

