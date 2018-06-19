CLOSE
6 TV Shows On Our Summer DVR List This Season

Check out our Summer TV watch list below.

Although the end of Spring usually signifies the season finale of some of our favorite shows, that doesn’t mean there isn’t something new to watch in the Summer months. In fact, our Summer TV line up is becoming just as lit as our Fall TV line up with a plethora of binge-worthy series to get hooked on.

• Claws

The hit TNT series Claws is back for another season of drugs, money laundering, and sex as the ladies attempt to run their nail salon in the midst of an organized crime. Season two picks up right where we last saw Desna (Niecy Nash) and it’s clear that her life is about to turn upside down. “Claws” stars Niecy Nash and Karrueche Tran and airs Sunday nights on TNT.

MUST READ: Niecy Nash On Keeping It Spicy For Her Husband: ‘I Ask Him What Hair He Wants To See Me In’

• Hit the Floor

The Vh1 drama Hit the Floor is back for season 4 with a new network and new cast members. This year, Hit the Floor is moving to BET with Teyana Taylor joining the cast as the newest Devil Girl. BET promises that this season will have “more scandal, sex, secrets, intrigue and jaw-dropping dance routines, which captured audience’s hearts.”

• Black Love

Black Love has easily become one of my favorite documentaries. It’s real, raw, and teaches us the ups and downs of relationships and marriage. This season features so many of our favorite black celebrity couples including Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Niecy Nash and hubby Jay Tucker, Mama Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband, Grant Hill and Tamia, Kirk Franklin and his wife and so many more. Whether you’re in a committed relationship or single, it’s great to hear relationship stories from people who’ve been through the worst but have managed to remaining strong together! I’ll definitely be tuned into Black Love every Saturday night!

• Queen Sugar

I’ll be honest, I was a little late to the Queen Sugar party and I didn’t start really getting into the show until last season. But now, I’m officially HOOKED! I’m so excited that the show is back for another season because I can’t wait to find out what happens between Ralph Angel and Darla! Season 3 of Queen Sugar is on OWN now and airs Wednesday nights.

• Power

It’s not officially summer until Power returns to the Starz network and on July 1st, we’ll get to find out how the St. Patrick family is coping with all of the drama they endured at the end of season 4.

• Insecure

Last but certainly not least is Issa Rae’s hit HBO drama/comedy Insecure that returns later this summer. The success of the first two seasons of Insecure makes me anxious to see what season three will bring as I’m sure it’ll hit close to home (as many of the episodes tend to do) and touch on relationships with friends, men, coworkers, family and more. It’s been said that “toxic masculinity” is the theme for the upcoming season which I’m sure will trigger a lot of social conversation and let me tell you, I am here for a good Twitter debate! Season three premiers August 12 on HBO.

6 TV Shows On Our Summer DVR List This Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
