Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Haters In The Comments Of Her Twerking Video

Via | HotNewHipHop

Nicki Minaj had time for a few haters Tuesday night.

Nicki Minaj is coming off the release of her new single with Ariana Grande called “Bed,” which is quickly becoming a mainstream hit. Having been out for only a few days, the single was named as the “1 song added to urban radio” this week, an accomplishment Nicki is awfully proud of. So to celebrate the single’s success, Nicki decided to hop on IG Tuesday night and share a little twerking video from the single’s video shoot.

“When you hear #BED is the #1 ADDED SONG ON URBAN 📻 THIS WEEK!!!!! Thanks y’all!!!!! OMGGGGGG 😛🙌🏽😘😘😘😘😘😘🌊🌊🌊🌊🛏 *waits for the internet police & dance experts to voice their misplaced anger thru|their KEYBOARDS* 🤣😛,” she captioned the post, and it turns out she was right.

Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Haters In The Comments Of Her Twerking Video was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Photos
