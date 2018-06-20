CLOSE
Young Woman Murders Parents, Commits Suicide Because Of Struggle With Eczema

HONG KONG-POLICE-CRIME

Source: ISAAC LAWRENCE / Getty

A former nursing student by the name of Pang Ching-yu attacked her parents on Father’s Day and then took her own life. She committed the double murder-suicide in Hong Kong with a 30-centimeter knife and left a note, CNN reports.

Not only did her suicide note say she was bothered by her longterm struggle with eczema, she’d also reportedly gone online to blame her parents for the irritating skin condition. “People with eczema giving birth to kids are worse than poor people giving birth to kids,” the online post reads according to CNN. “If you’re poor, you can rely on your own hard work. With eczema, sorry, you have to suffer (your whole life) with no change.”

The site continues, “Pang had earlier written in the forum that she suffered side effects from steroids that she was using to treat the condition, which made her skin uncomfortable. She added that having the condition meant “there’s nothing you can do except to wait and die,” and that her “social life (was) all gone.”

Police are continuing their investigation into the death of Pang Ching-yu and her parents. We are keeping their loved ones in our prayers at this time.

