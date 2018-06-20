CLOSE
National
Home > National

Homeland Secretary Spotted and Verbally Attacked at Mexican Restaurant

0 reads
Leave a comment
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Leaves Meeting With House Republicans On Capitol Hill

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen had the nerve to dine at a Mexican restaurant Tuesday night after spending several days defending her department’s horrific “zero tolerance” child separation immigration policy at the Mexico border.

Obviously, her dinner was cut short by protesters.

Nielsen was dining with a companion at MXDC when activists linked to the Democratic Socialists of America swarmed her table chanting slogans and called on her to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Video from the incident shows protestors shouting “Not in D.C. Not in the U.S.” and “In a Mexican restaurant of all places. The f**king gall. Shame on you. fascist pig” as well as “No borders, no wall, sanctuaries for all.”

Watch below:

After several minutes, Nielsen and her security detail left the restaurant to chants of “shame! shame! shame!” – straight outta Game of Thrones.

Nielsen and DHS have faced a huge public backlash over the “zero tolerance” policy to prosecute all people crossing the border illegally. However, her boss, Donald Trump, tweeted his support for Nielsen on Tuesday, writing that she was doing a “fabulous job.”

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Win McNamee and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Alex Wong and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

54 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Continue reading PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Homeland Secretary Spotted and Verbally Attacked at Mexican Restaurant was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close