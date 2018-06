NEWSROOM SHOOTING: Capital Gazette Gets Back To Work

The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland published its Friday edition as usual just hours after five of its staffers were killed in a targeted shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, reporter Chase Cook defiantly announced, “We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow.” The front page remembers all five victims of the shooting and identified them as reporters Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Wendi Winters and sales assistant Rebecca Smith. The Gazette left its opinion page blank to commemorate the victims.

The gunman, who is identified as 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos, has been charged with murder and will appear in court later today (Friday). The Gazette told police that the paper had a history with Ramos who had made several threats against the paper.

