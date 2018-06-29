CLOSE
WATCH: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Introduces Newborn Baby Girl, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict

Tia explains her daughter's name means "victorious."

Special Screening Of Open Road Films' 'Spotlight' - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Actress and momprenuer Tia Mowry finally debuted her newborn baby girl on social media today. The 39-year-old took to Instagram, telling her followers her daughter’s first name “Cairo” means “victorious” and her middle name Tiahna is an ode to her namesake, Tia.

This is the second child for Tia and her hubby fellow actor Cory Hardrict. Last November, Tia announced she was happily expecting after opening about her struggles with fertility and endometriosis.

“Endometriosis is a highly inflammatory condition, so I set out to remove foods from my diet that cause inflammation in the body,” Tia told Women’s Health Mag at the time.

“Once I changed my diet, I started to see change in my body. Not only did my symptoms literally disappear with endometriosis, but other ailments like migraines and eczema also went away. I started to see correlations with how food can be healing.”

Tia acknowledged that even though there were roadblocks in both her pregnancies, overcoming the trials made it all worth it.

“I find when you go through some kind of struggle, the reward is just so much greater. Now, I’m so overjoyed!”Tia said.

