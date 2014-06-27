CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Sanaa Lathan’s Stalker Pleads Guilty, But He’s Not Facing Jail Time

0 reads
Leave a comment

Sanaa Lathan can breathe a little easier now that her stalker has been ordered to stay away from her.

A judge ordered Shawn Naples to seek help after he pled guilty to criminal trespassing, according to TMZ.com. The charge stems from an incident where construction workers found him sleeping in Sanaa’s laundry room earlier this month. They chased him away, but he came back to Sanaa’s home later that same day.

MUST READ: Sanaa Lathan Talks Starting A Family & Colin Kaepernick Dating Rumors [EXCLUSIVE]

He refused to leave when Sanaa screamed at home to “get the f*ck out of here,” so she immediately called the cops to arrest him.

Although he admitted to trespassing at the “Best Man Holiday” star’s home, Shawn was not sentenced to any time behind bars. Instead, he has been placed on three years probation, and he’s been ordered to participate in psychiatric counseling for year. He’s also required to stay away from Sanaa and her home for the next three years.

Sanaa has not spoken out on the judge’s ruling at this time.

READ MORE:

Sanaa Lathan Reveals She Reads The Bible, Quran & Indian Scriptures: ‘I Take From All Kinds Of Religions’

Forest Whitaker, Sanaa Lathan & Anthony Mackie Star In ‘Repentance’ [TRAILER]

Gloria Govan Says New Spinoff Series Will Be “Kinda Like A ‘Love & Basketball’”

Sanaa Lathan’s Stalker Pleads Guilty, But He’s Not Facing Jail Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sanaa Lathan

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close