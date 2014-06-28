CLOSE
Bobby Womack, legendary soul singer, dies at 70

Legendary soul singer Bobby Womack died Friday, said Sonya Kolowart, a spokeswoman for his label, XL Recordings. Womack was 70.

The cause of death was not immediately clear.  Read More

Born and raised in Cleveland’s East 85th & Quincy area to Naomi Womack and Friendly Womack, Womack was the third of five brothers. Raised Baptist, their mother played organ in their church and their father was a minister and musician, often known to play guitar though he advised his sons to not touch the instrument while he was away. One night, eight-year-old Bobby, who was often playing it, broke a guitar string. After Friendly replaced the string with a shoelace, he let Bobby play the guitar for him. According to Bobby later, Friendly was shocked by his son’s talents as well as the talents of his other sons. Soon afterwards, he bought Bobby his own guitar and formed The Womack Brothers. The group toured the gospel circuit with their parents accompanying them on organ and guitar respectively. In 1954, the group under the moniker Curtis Womack and the Womack Brothers, the group issued the Pennant single, “Buffalo Bill”. Bobby was only ten years old at the time.

Womack wrote and originally recorded The Rolling Stones’ first UK No. 1 hit, “It’s All Over Now” and New Birth’s “I Can Understand It” among other songs. As a singer he is most notable for the hits “Lookin’ For a Love”, “That’s The Way I Feel About Cha”, “Woman’s Gotta Have It”, “Harry Hippie”, “Across 110th Street” and his 1980s hit “If You Think You’re Lonely Now”.

In 2009, Womack was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.  Read More

 

Bobby Womack, legendary soul singer, dies at 70 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

bobby womack , Bobby Womack Cleveland ohio , dies at 70 , legendary soul singer , The Quiet Storm with Kym Sellers

