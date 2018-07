CHRIS BROWN: Arrested In Florida

Chris Brown was arrested in Florida after a concert at the Coral Sky Ampitheatre in West Palm Beach.

TMZ reports that cops were waiting backstage for Breezy to take him into custody as soon as he got off stage. While it’s been revealed that the arrest was tied to an outstanding warrant in a nearby county, details are sketchy beyond that.

We’ll keep you posted with more on this story as it develops.

Fasho Thoughts:

Free Chris Brown!

If you’re trying to find a wanted man, it doesn’t hurt to check the marquee.

There’s no use in speculating why he was brought in at this point. It could be something relatively trivial — like a bench warrant over a missed court date.

Kodak Black and JT from City Girls are doing time in the Florida correctional system. Could Breezy be keeping them company soon?

