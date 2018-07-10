Why America Can’t Stop Doing The #InMyFeelingsChallenge

Source: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty
Stop us if you’ve heard this one —
Drake has the number one album in the country. Scorpion came on the last Friday in June and decided to own everything in its way. Seven of the 10 songs from the album currently sit on the Billboard Hot 100 (with “Nice For What” again being No. 1) but don’t think it’ll last forever. Because another Drake song will replace it. That song: “In My Feelings”.
The song has become so crazy that apparently it’s already been given the green light to be Drake’s next single.
RELATED: 9 Drake Lyrics From ‘Scorpion’ That Will Be IG Captions All Summer Long
Why “In My Feelings?” Well, because it’s got a nifty dance challenge attached to it, thanks to
TheShiggyShow. Yes, you can argue about whether or not it’s “Keke” or “Kiki” but people are going to get their dance on!
What’s happened since? Literally EVERYONE is participating in the #InMyFeelings challenge. James Harden did it. Your local news room probably did it. Odell Beckham, Ciara, the list goes on.
VIDEO
And probably the best version of the #InMyFeelingsChallenge comes from none other than DaniLeigh who hopped OUT THE WHIP and hit her own little dance move or two.
Yeah, the #InMyFeelingsChallenge isn’t going anywhere. Now ask yourself, how many times have you played “In My Feelings” since
Scorpion dropped?
