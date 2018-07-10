Rapper Turned Politician Defends His Hardcore Lyrics As He Now Campaigns For Congress

A Democratic nominee campaigning for an upstate New York congressional seat had no apologies for the hardcore lyrics he rapped more than a decade ago.

Antonio Delgado, formerly AD The Voice, defended his music on Monday, accusing his incumbent GOP rival for the 19th congressional district of taking his lyrics out of context, Times Herald-Record reported.

“My decision to pursue a career in hip-hop was consistent with hip-hop’s long and rich history of addressing the social and racial injustices that plague America. … If you listen to the content of the lyrics, my mission is clear,” he stated.

Thank you, Oneonta, for spending your #IndependenceDay with us at the Hometown 4th Festival. #NY19 pic.twitter.com/yhYFyZAK38 — Antonio Delgado (@DelgadoforNY19) July 4, 2018

Delgado, 41, is a Schenectady, New York native who earned a law degree from Harvard University after attending prestigious Oxford University in England as a Rhodes scholar.

He recorded an 18-song CD in 2006 that criticized the two-party political system, described dead presidents as white supremacists and made frequent use of the N-word, according to the New York Post.

“I was shocked and surprised to learn Mr. Delgado authored some very troubling and offensive song lyrics,” said John Faso, Delgado’s Republican opponent, according to the Herald-Record.

“The tone and tenor of his lyrics, as reported, are not consistent with the views of most people in our district, nor do they represent a true reflection of our nation. Mr. Delgado’s lyrics paint an ugly and false picture of America,” the GOP incumbent added.

The former rapper accused Faso of mischaracterizing his work and predicted that his ploy will fail because folks in the district know the Democrat’s true character.

Delgado won a seven-candidate Democratic primary in June with 22 percent of the vote. He’ll square off against Faso in the Nov. 6 general election. President Donald Trump won the district in 2016, but voters there went for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, the Post noted.

