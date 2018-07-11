RESCUED THAI SOCCER BOYS: Unable To Attend The World Cup

Those 12 boys on the youth soccer team that were rescued from a cave in Thailand were invited to see the biggest game in soccer, the World Cup final, on Sunday. Unfortunately, they won’t be able to attend.

The boys on the Wild Boars Football Club have to remain hospitalized for at least seven days under medical supervision.

FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, had invited the boys to Moscow to catch the game between France and the winner of Wednesday’s semi-final match between Croatia and England.

FIFA issued a statement that said in part, “We have been informed by the Football Association of Thailand that due to medical reasons, the boys will not be in a position to travel to Moscow for the World Cup final. FIFA’s priority remains the health of everyone involved in the operation and we will look into finding a new opportunity to invite the boys to a FIFA event to share with them a moment of communion and celebration.” (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

Of course the health of the boys in the paramount concern for all involved, but what a thrill it would be for them to attend the World Cup Final.

A future trip for the boys to a big FIFA event has already been discussed.

Kyle Walker from England’s national team is trying to reach the Wild Boars on social media. He wants to send them jerseys.

Also On 100.3: