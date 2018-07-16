Papa John’s Founder Is Now Crying Greasy, White Tears

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter has been in hot water since he used the N-word on a conference call in May. Forbes reported when asked how he would avoid white supremacist groups online, he referenced the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken Colonel Harland David Sanders, who died in 1980, saying, “Colonel Sanders called Blacks n***ers.” He also said that during his childhood, white people in Indiana used trucks to drag Black people to death.
Well, Schnatter is now crying white tears because he resigned but has no emotion for his racist words.
He “regrets resigning as chairman after using a racial slur during a training session and believes the company’s board mishandled the situation by pushing him aside without an investigation, according to people familiar with his thinking,” Bloomberg.com reported. “The people, who asked not to be identified discussing private views, didn’t say what action Schnatter might take in response or whether he would ask to be restored to his post.”
It wouldn’t be a shocker if he got his position back — Hulk Hogan, who admitted he was a racist, was reinstated into the WWE.
Even worse, Schnatter was still profiting. He remained on the company’s board of directors and was the largest shareholder. Plus, he still owned almost 30 percent of the company and his wife “is a Papa John’s franchisee with one restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, according to the company’s latest proxy statement. Last year, royalties earned by the company from her restaurant were about $76,000. Schnatter’s airline, Hampton Airways Inc., provides business travel to the company as well,” Bloomberg reported.
Basically, this racist is set for life.
Papa John’s released the following statement on Wednesday:
“Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)today announced that the independent directors of the company have accepted the resignation of John H. Schnatter as Chairman of the Board. Olivia Kirtley acts as the company’s Lead Independent Director. Papa John’s will appoint a new Chairman of the Board in the coming weeks.”
Don’t be surprised if by the end of the year he went into “racist rehab” and was back to being the chairman of the board.
Papa John’s Founder Is Now Crying Greasy, White Tears was originally published on newsone.com