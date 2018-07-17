CLOSE
Cincy
Ex-Wrestlers Sue Ohio State For Dr. Strauss’ Alleged Sexual Misconduct

The Strauss family have said they are shocked by the allegations.

Ohio State University has received a lawsuit from four former wrestlers accusing the university from not stopping “rampant sexual misconduct” from Dr. Richard Strauss.

Dr. Strauss made national news earlier this year when former athletes from the 1980s to 1990s accused the doctor of sexual misconduct while going to OSU. An independent investigation was launched involving 14 men.

Unfortunately, Dr. Strauss will never see his date in court for he committed suicide in 2005.

