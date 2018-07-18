BEYONCÉ: Is She Pregnant

9 reads Leave a comment
The BeyHive is sharing photos as evidence Beyoncé is pregnant. Her wardrobe for the On The Run II Tour showcases every curve of her body, including what many believe is a baby on the way.
When she’s off-stage, her clothing seems to be bulky. The BeyHive is convinced she’s trying to conceal her baby bump.
So far, no word from Beyoncé. It’s well established that she’ll say what she wants to say when she wants to say it. She announced her first pregnancy at the 2011 Video Music Awards by rubbing her belly. Fans noticed her repeating this gesture at a recent concert. (E! News)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Beyonce is due to attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in five weeks. Is she saving an announcement for MTV?
- The Illuminati already knows the truth.
- Of course she would have four children. It’s her favorite number and why she and Jay-Z wed on April 4th.
- Keep the baby bump gossip to yourself. It’s rude to talk about other people’s bodies.
- Shows in North America for On The Run II Tour start in only one week.
- Doubtful a pregnancy would impact the tour, which concludes in early October.
