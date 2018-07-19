CLOSE
Ohio Restaurant Cancels Church Discount after complaints from Atheists

An Ohio restaurant offered a discount for anyone who brought in a church bulletin on Sundays, and now the owner is catching some heat from local atheist.

Justin Watson, the owner of Starter’s Cafe, told reporters that he was in the heart of Cheviot and had about 7 churches within a one mile radius so he decided to extend the offer of 10 percent off a meal on Sunday if you brought in a church bulletin. Unfortunately, some folks saw a problem with that. Watson got angry comments from people who said he was discriminating against the nonreligious sector.

Jim Helton, the national field organizer for American Atheists, said legality is not always a clear-cut case and the discount is different from a senior citizen discount or a military discount because religion or lack of religion are considered protected classes.

Watson said,”In response, we just removed the 10 percent offer and sent a letter of apology and tried to clear the board. So now we’re just offering, on Sunday, noon to 4 (p.m.), a 10 percent (discount) for everybody.”

