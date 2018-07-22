United Getting Slammed Over a Passenger Masturbating on One of Their Flights

Flights have never been cheaper, but they’ve also never been more unpleasant. But while some disasters go well beyond just bad customer service, usually the unpleasantness can be resolved to some degree. For United, though, yet another mess seems to be in the cards as its flight crew allegedly did nothing about a passenger sexually harassing someone on a flight.
Genevieve Pascolla recently posted a harrowing tale to her Instagram, of a male passenger she was sitting next to who began masturbating under a blanket. Pascolla, who claims to have video of the incident, did at least manage to get herself and another female passenger relocated away from the creep — but United’s response was less than ideal, according to Pascolla, especially since they confirmed what he was doing:
They then started making jokes about the situation asking “what perfume are you wearing” and excusing him saying “he’s had a bit of wine” no one stopped him. He was allowed to finish, with a child sitting closely by. After exiting the plane first to talk to security the security guard asked me if I’d like an apology from the offender I immediately rejected the request.
READ MORE: Uproxx.com
Article Courtesy of Uproxx
First Picture Courtesy of Lex Rayton and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images
