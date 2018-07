Halt Violence Founder Changing Youth’s Lives In Ohio

A man who spent time in prison looks to avoid more of today’s youth for going down the same path.

“We killing off each other and that has to stop,” says Thell Robinson founder of Halt Violence organization.

Robinson started Halt Violence in efforts to stop the violence in the community. He also was like many young men he encounters, violent and had no direction to making the right choices in life. He spent seven years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and another six years and 10 months in prison for gun possession. Thats when his reality check hit him that he not only needed to change himself but other young men.

Robinson also helps with mentoring and conflict mediations, which he says has actively stopped almost 130 violent encounters on the streets in the last four years. For more information on how to get involved go to haltviolence.com.

