TORONTO SHOOTING: Gunman ID’d

The gunman in Sunday’s horrific mass shooting in Toronto has been identified.

Police say 29-year-old Faisal Hussain killed two people and wounded 13 more when he opened fire in a crowded neighborhood. He died of a gunshot a few blocks from the scene of the carnage — but cops don’t know if he killed himself or was killed by officers.

Authorities say that Hussain doesn’t seem to have had any ties to terrorist organizations, and his family says he had a history of “severe” mental illness. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • He doesn’t have to be affiliated with ISIS, or even have religious motives, for me to say that shooting random people in a neighborhood is an act of terror.
  • It’s amazing that only two people died.
  • Hussain used a handgun in his attack. Those are generally legal and relatively easy to obtain in Canada.
