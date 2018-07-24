11 Non-Glamourous Pics Of Jennifer Lopez Looking Like A Regular, Degular Girl From The Bronx

Can you believe that Jennifer Lopez is just one year shy of being 50-years old?!
We’ve seen the legendary Boricua go through many stages, many looks — and many men — throughout her nearly 30 year career. But she always managed to keep a little bit of her Jenny From the Block-ness no matter how big of a star she became.
Believe it or not kids, before Cardi B took off, before French Montana was kicking it with Kardashians, and when big butts were actually authentic — J. Lo was the face of the Bronx.
Check out these photos of Jenny, sans the Hollywood glam, looking like a regular chick from the BX.
1. From "In Living Color" to movie scriptsSource:Getty 1 of 11
2. To On the 6 to J. Lo to thisSource:Getty 2 of 11
3. Headline clipsSource:Getty 3 of 11
4. She stayed grounded as the amounts rolledSource:Getty 4 of 11
5. She's real, I thought she told yaSource:Getty 5 of 11
6. She's really been on OprahSource:Getty 6 of 11
7. "Nothin' phony, don't hate on me"Source:Getty 7 of 11
8. What you get is what you seeSource:Getty 8 of 11
9. Don't be fooled by the rocks that she's gotSource:Getty 9 of 11
10. She's stil Jenny from the blockSource:Getty 10 of 11
11. Use to have a little, now she has a lot.Source:Getty 11 of 11
