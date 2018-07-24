11 Non-Glamourous Pics Of Jennifer Lopez Looking Like A Regular, Degular Girl From The Bronx

Can you believe that Jennifer Lopez is just one year shy of being 50-years old?!

We’ve seen the legendary Boricua go through many stages, many looks — and many men — throughout her nearly 30 year career. But she always managed to keep a little bit of her Jenny From the Block-ness no matter how big of a star she became.

Believe it or not kids, before Cardi B took off, before French Montana was kicking it with Kardashians, and when big butts were actually authentic — J. Lo was the face of the Bronx.

via GIPHY

Check out these photos of Jenny, sans the Hollywood glam, looking like a regular chick from the BX.

