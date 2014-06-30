CLOSE
Judge Throws Out George Zimmerman’s Lawsuit Against NBC

A Florida judge dismissed the lawsuit against NBC television and three reporters filed by George Zimmerman.

The case stated he failed to meet the standard of malice on the part of the television network. George Zimmerman was acquitted of murdering 17–year-old Trayvon Martin which sparked a national outcry about self-defense laws and Stand Your Ground.

Judge Throws Out George Zimmerman’s Lawsuit Against NBC was originally published on oldschool945.com

