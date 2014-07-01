Tell ‘Em Why You Mad: Tank Vents About TGT Losing BET Award To Young Money

Tank feels some type of way that TGT walked away empty-handed after the 2014 BET Awards on Sunday, but he swears he’s not jealous about the loss!
It was baffling when Young Money took home the BET Award for Best Group. TGT was up against A$AP Mob, Daft Punk, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Young Money for the prize. Anyone tuned in for the ceremony would have assumed that TGT would take home the win!
When the award went to Young Money, Tank was among many disappointed viewers. Most artists can graciously accept a loss. He, however, was not one of them. Tank was very vocal that he, Ginuwine and Tyrese had been passed over!
Im never defined by an award! Only the truth!.. A group that wasn’t even a group won tonight!..lol. Hypocrisy! @BETAwards
— Tank (@TheRealTank) June 30, 2014
MUST READ: Pharrell Racks Up; Nicki Wins For The Fifth Time & More: 2014 BET Awards Winners
Furthermore he couldn’t believe some of the things that Young Money said while accepting the award. The group was obviously hyped about the win, but Tank had to point out some questionable statements in their speech.
We’ll kill each other before we kill anybody else!! Are we watching the same channel??
— Tank (@TheRealTank) June 30, 2014
MUST READ: 2014 BET Awards Performances: Silk Steals The Show; Usher Snatches His Crown & More…
Before anyone could accuse him of being a sore loser, Tank insisted that neither the award nor the nomination meant that much to him.
This shit is hilarious.. Not that I wanted the award.. I just wanted it to be truthful.. Too much to ask..
— Tank (@TheRealTank) June 30, 2014
I don’t care to be nominated for any for this fake shit!! What matters is how the fans feel! And they show up!! Done!!.. — Tank (@TheRealTank) June 30, 2014
This is an awful lot of passion for someone that doesn’t care about the award. Just saying.
