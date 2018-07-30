Every time a new stripper turned rapper comes along, everyone compares them to Cardi B.
Bardi did in fact follow a path that was paved by women like Amber Rose and turned it in to something of her own. But Apple Watts‘ story is a wee bit different.
The South Central native is little more seasoned (age-wise), has two kids, and seems to have had it rougher than most of her new co-stars on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.
She invited the show’s camera’s to go back to her to film, and let’s just say LHHH is changing App’s life.
Apple may be a fresh face on the show, but she’s not new to dis. Check out some pre-fame, bootylicious pics of the reality star in the gallery below.
Who Dat: 14 Pre-Fame, Bootylicious Pics Of Apple Watts
Who Dat: 14 Pre-Fame, Bootylicious Pics Of Apple Watts
1. Gainz.1 of 14
2. Fresh out the pin.2 of 14
3. Nice, uh, jeans.3 of 14
4. Oop!4 of 14
5. Okay, Apple!5 of 14
6. Woah dere.6 of 14
7. South Central, born and bred.7 of 14
8. Cute.8 of 14
9. Ask for Apple9 of 14
10. Something casual10 of 14
11. Wow.11 of 14
12. Thirst trappin' queen.12 of 14
13. Youngin'13 of 14
14. Look back at it.14 of 14
Who Dat: 14 Pre-Fame, Bootylicious Pics Of Love & Hip Hop Star Apple Watts was originally published on globalgrind.com