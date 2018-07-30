Who Dat: 14 Pre-Fame, Bootylicious Pics Of Love & Hip Hop Star Apple Watts

Every time a new stripper turned rapper comes along, everyone compares them to Cardi B.

Bardi did in fact follow a path that was paved by women like Amber Rose and turned it in to something of her own. But Apple Watts‘ story is a wee bit different.

The South Central native is little more seasoned (age-wise), has two kids, and seems to have had it rougher than most of her new co-stars on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Apple Watts about to have the best storyline of #LHHH At least her story sounds real! — SimplyPamarie (@simplypamarie) July 24, 2018

She invited the show’s camera’s to go back to her to film, and let’s just say LHHH is changing App’s life.

Lord I hope Apple Watts get a new place to stay with her lhh check cause wheeew Chile😰😱😰 #lhhh — Tameka Patterson (@TamekaMelvin1) July 24, 2018

This just got real! She lives in south central LA. I have a whole new level of respect for Apple Watts #LHHH pic.twitter.com/sRIR10qhIW — IG:Msdavis20099 (@mdavis2009) July 24, 2018

Apple may be a fresh face on the show, but she’s not new to dis. Check out some pre-fame, bootylicious pics of the reality star in the gallery below.

