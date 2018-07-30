CLOSE
Who Dat: 14 Pre-Fame, Bootylicious Pics Of Love & Hip Hop Star Apple Watts

Apple Watts

Source: Instagram / Instagram

Every time a new stripper turned rapper comes along, everyone compares them to Cardi B.

 

Bardi did in fact follow a path that was paved by women like Amber Rose and turned it in to something of her own. But Apple Watts‘ story is a wee bit different.

 

The South Central native is little more seasoned (age-wise), has two kids, and seems to have had it rougher than most of her new co-stars on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

She invited the show’s camera’s to go back to her to film, and let’s just say LHHH is changing App’s life.

 

Apple may be a fresh face on the show, but she’s not new to dis. Check out some pre-fame, bootylicious pics of the reality star in the gallery below.

Photos
