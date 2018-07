Emmy-winner Lena Waithe (The Chi, Master Of None) announced on Twitter that she is teaming up with podcast star Kid Fury for a new HBO project.

Waithe wrote, “Me + @KidFury = very specific cultural references, emotions, and a lot of shade.”

Me + @KidFury = very specific cultural references, emotions, and a lot of shade. https://t.co/MXbvwCBeYn — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) July 30, 2018

Variety reported the news Monday morning:

Podcaster, vlogger, and comedian Kid Fury is developing a half-hour HBO comedy series that boasts Lena Waithe among its executive producers, Variety has learned exclusively.

The untitled project is described as a surreal dark comedy that follows Greg, a 20-something sarcastic gay black man navigating adulthood and responsibility in New York City while struggling to wrap his head around his undiagnosed clinical depression.

Kid Fury, whose given name is Gregory A. Smith, will serve as writer and co-executive producer on the series with Waithe executive producing. Chloe Pisello, David Martin, Jon Thoday, and Richard Allen-Turner of Avalon Television will also executive produce. Jason Kim will co-executive produce.

I’ve already lost count of how many people @LenaWaithe is bringing with her, and she’s just getting started. https://t.co/iWwgAhV3RR — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 30, 2018

Hit the jump to re-trace Fury’s path to the top. From a YouTube show to a podcast with partner Crissles West, to platinum plaques and nationally-televised appearances.

Get Familiar: Here’s Why Kid Fury’s New HBO Show Deal Is No Surprise was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 100.3: