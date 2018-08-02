CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged Death Threat

0 reads
Leave a comment
R. Kelly In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

R. Kelly’s manager is a wanted man following a death threat he made at the father of one of Kellz’s alleged “sex slaves.”

R. Kelly’s name is back in the headlines today, but this time around it’s focused around his manager’s wrong doing. TMZ reports that Kellz’s manager, James Mason, is wanted by police in the state of Georgia for allegedly threatening to kill the father of one of Kelly’s girlfriends.

Cops in Henry County, Georgia report that they have an arrest warrant out for James Mason. Back in May, the father of Joycelyn Savage, one of R Kelly’s alleged “sex slaves,” said that Mason called him and threatened his life over the phone, saying, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f*cking kill you.” As a result, cop want to bring Mason in for terroristic threats and acts.

READ MORE

 

R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged Death Threat was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged Death Threat

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close