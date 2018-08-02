CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

#TeamBeautiful Is Attending The UNCF Summer Benefit And We Want You To Join Us

0 reads
Leave a comment
Guess who just graduated!

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

The United Negro College Fund will host it’s 7th annual summer benefit in the Hamptons to raise money for UNCF’s educational initiatives. This years’ theme is “A Mind Is…” purposefully trailing off as to allow you to finish the sentence in a multitude of ways.

The summer benefit is a two-day affair taking place on Saturday, August 18th and Sunday, August 19th. The funds raised at the gala and the brunch will provide scholarships to underrepresented children in the East End from Riverhead to Montauk. The gala, taking place on Saturday, August 18th will be hosted by CNN’s very own Don Lemon and will honor educator and former President of both Bennet College and Spelman College, Dr. Johnetta Cole. Cole was also a director of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art and currently is the principal consultant of Cook Ross. The gala will also honor entrepreneur and Essence co-Founder, Edward Lewis. On Sunday, August 19th, there will be a brunch held at Bay Kitchen Bar in East Hampton.

 

UNCF Summer Benefit 2018

Source: UNCF / Courtesy of the United Negro College Fund

We want our readers to join the Women’s Division of iONE Digital to help support our future. The Women’s Division (consisting of Hello Beautiful and Madame Noire) will be the official media sponsors for the Summer Benefit. The gala will be a star-studded and intimate event, with notable celebrities like Michael Strahan, Broderick Hunter, Yandy Smith, Sarunas Jackson and more, in attendance. The cost to attend the gala on Saturday, August 18th, is $200.00 if you are under 30 years old and $350.00 if you are over 30. The cost to attend the brunch on Sunday, August 19th is $150.00.

The gala begins with a VIP reception at 5PM and the official program begins at 6PM. The brunch begins on Sunday at 11AM. We will be providing transportation for 30 of our guests attending the gala on Saturday and 30 more guests attending the gala on Sunday. When you have booked your ticket, please e-mail our Head of Partnerships: Danielle James at DaJames@ionedigital.com so she can ensure your transport. Transportation will be leaving from a location in NYC that will be disclosed closer to the event date. Transportation is on a first come, first serve basis.

All contributions are tax deductible. If you are out of town on the 18th and/or 19th, please consider giving a donation to UNCF or the cost is out of your price range, please consider donating.

Beauties, we look forward to seeing you August 18th and August 19th! You can purchase your tickets for one or both events, here.

DON’T MISS:

#TeamBeautiful Hosts Epic ‘Girls Trip’ Screening In New Orleans

#TeamBeautiful And Glambition Share A Beauty Night Out At Google

PHOTOS: #TeamBeautiful Hits New Orleans For All The Essence Fest Events

Fox Fall Preview

#TeamBeautiful Hosts Private Screening Of 'Empire,' 'Lethal Weapon' & 'Pitch'

21 photos Launch gallery

#TeamBeautiful Hosts Private Screening Of 'Empire,' 'Lethal Weapon' & 'Pitch'

Continue reading #TeamBeautiful Hosts Private Screening Of ‘Empire,’ ‘Lethal Weapon’ & ‘Pitch’

#TeamBeautiful Hosts Private Screening Of 'Empire,' 'Lethal Weapon' & 'Pitch'

#TeamBeautiful Is Attending The UNCF Summer Benefit And We Want You To Join Us was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close