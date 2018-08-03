Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Video Is Actually Really Entertaining

Source: Prince Williams / Getty
finally dropped the long-awaited visuals for his infectious Drake Scorpion track In My Feelings featuring , the social media personality whose viral challenge made the track a huge hit. Shiggy Like we didn’t see that coming. More surprisingly is a delightfully entertaining performance by Phylicia Rashad, who plays La La a.k.a KeKe’s mother in the seven minute film by Karena Evans.
Drake also flexes his acting chops in the New Orleans based video that somehow revived the song that we surely tired of last week. NOLA artists Big Freedia and upcoming rapper from the Miami duo City Girls, Yung Miami also makes an appearance.
In My Feelings already garnered over seven million views on Youtube after being released late last night.
The video culminates with footage from the viral
, ending with Will Smith’s epic send off from #InMyFeelingsChallenge Budapest.
Check it out, below:
