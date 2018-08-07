GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL: NYC Lineup Announced

0 reads Leave a comment
A month ago, the lineup was announced for Mandela 100, a Global Citizen Festival to be held December 2nd in Johannesburg, South Africa. This morning, the lineup for this year’s New York Global Citizen Festival — in Central Park on September 29th — has also been revealed.
- Janet Jackson
- The Weeknd
- Shawn Mendes
- Cardi B
- Janelle Monáe
- John Legend
The annual free concert, which is part of a campaign to end extreme poverty in the world, is curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay. Actor Hugh Jackman will serve as co-host.
