Jazzy Report: How Do You Track Your Fitness?

When you’re trying to lose weight do you ever take progress photos of your naked body? If you do then you know it can be had to get the perfect angle. That struggle may be a thing of the past with this new mirror! Scientists have developed a smart mirror weighs you and takes a 360 degree photo of your body, then it stores the information on your smart phone. The App shows body fat percentages, side by side comparisons and so much more.

