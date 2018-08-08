CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

A Word: 7 Tweets That Argue More Police Won’t Fix Chicago Violence

Communities are speaking up.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Chicago police

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

This week Chicago has been in the headlines for having one of the most violent weekends this year.

According to the Chicago Tribune, at least 74 people were shot between 3 p.m. on Friday, August 3 to 6 a.m. Monday morning. Twelve people were killed, while 62 were wounded and the ages ranged from 11 to 62 years old.

Most of the shooting took place in the South and West sides of Chicago, and the police blamed gang members who shoot into summer crowds for the high shooting numbers.

Now, as of Tuesday, police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announced that several hundred more police officers will be deployed to neighborhoods plagued by shootings.

Despite this move, there are many people on Twitter, ranging from activists to Chicago natives, that aren’t about putting more police on the streets. Considering Chicago’s history of police corruption and divestment from vulnerable communities, folks feel money can be much better used elsewhere. Many people even criticize mayor Rahm Emmanuel and a police department that seems more interested in setting up the community it serves, rather than deescalating violence. Swipe through to check out seven tweets calling out the city officials.

A Word: 7 Tweets That Argue More Police Won’t Fix Chicago Violence was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close