Ohio teacher Indicted on Sexual Battery over alleged Relationship with Student! SMH

Now I myself know that there are times where I may happen to look at a younger guy. But if you know that you are or may be a cougar you shouldn’t put yourself at a school around young boys. SMH

All jokes aside its just foul because the students come to school to learn not to be tempted by their teacher or even if the child is doing the tempting it is the teachers job to put their foot down. This has to stop, because id be pissed if there was some teacher messing with my son. Pissed!

Anyway the twist to this whole case is absurd

According to the Fairfield County Prosecutor’s Office, the charge came out of an alleged sexual relationship between a then 32-year-old Eddie Black and a 16-year-old student at the school between August 2003 and June 2005.

Authorities became aware of the allegation in April 2018 when the victim filed a report with police.

The two have been married this whole time, SMH

Courtesy of 10tv

Ohio teacher Indicted on Sexual Battery over alleged Relationship with Student! SMH was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

