Lincoln Ware Rewind 8-9-18

- Feature Friday with Ebony J and Keith Robinson
- Listen To Black Women: Can Black Women Literally Afford To Wait To Have Children?
- Eric Benet is Not Happy with Today’s R&B!
- Alfredas Movie Review: BlacKkKlansman
- DL’s Top 10: ’10 Times Your Man Doesn’t Want To Make Love To You’
- DL’s GED Section: Crime Is A Result Of Poverty
- #WTFasho Flight Delayed Due To Moron
- BLM Activist Tanya Faison Slams Sacramento’s Black Police Chief For Inaction On Stephon Clark Case
- DRAKE: Tour Bus Towed
- Nicki Minaj’s New Album “Queen” Will Drop August 10th
