CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

BRIDGE COLLAPSE: Dozens Feared Dead In Italy

2 reads
Leave a comment

UPDATE (9:10 a.m. ET): So far, there are 11 confirmed fatalities.

Dozens of people are feared dead in Italy after a bridge collapse this morning (Tuesday).

The Morandi Bridge in Genoa gave way during a sudden storm and fell onto a neighborhood below. A witness says there were close to 10 cars on the bridge at the time.

Rescue crews are searching through the rubble. No word yet on an exact casualty figure. (The Sun)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This is my biggest fear when I’m on a driving trip.
  • You assume these things are over-engineered, but apparently not always.
  • There may be more casualties from people on the ground than from those on the bridge.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

bridge collapse , dead , donjuanfasho , Dozens , fasho celebrity news , Feared , in , italy

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close