BRIDGE COLLAPSE: Dozens Feared Dead In Italy

UPDATE (9:10 a.m. ET): So far, there are 11 confirmed fatalities.

Dozens of people are feared dead in Italy after a bridge collapse this morning (Tuesday).

The Morandi Bridge in Genoa gave way during a sudden storm and fell onto a neighborhood below. A witness says there were close to 10 cars on the bridge at the time.

Rescue crews are searching through the rubble. No word yet on an exact casualty figure. (The Sun)

Fasho Thoughts:

This is my biggest fear when I’m on a driving trip.

You assume these things are over-engineered, but apparently not always.

There may be more casualties from people on the ground than from those on the bridge.

