CLOSE
National
Home > National

Bozoma Saint John Steps In to Save Papa John’s After Racist Incidents

The pizza chain has recently been caught up in controversy after its former CEO and chairman John Schnatter said the N-word.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Papa John’s has turned to a Black woman executive to fix its reputation. Bozoma Saint John, the chief executive officer of entertainment industry giant Endeavor, has been tapped to help the beleaguered pizza chain after a major mess over racist incidents, CNN reported.

RELATED: Papa John’s Founder Can’t Seem To Stop Insulting Black People

Saint John was the former Chief Brand Officer at Uber and left the position in June. “I’m not saying the corporate culture [at Uber] has righted itself 100 percent,” she said to Tech Crunch upon her departure from Uber to Endeavor. “Or it’s where it needs to be today. It isn’t. There’s still a lot to be done in that regard.”

Saint John was focused on diversity and inclusion with her move to Endeavor — championing D&I efforts may likely also be a primary goal at Papa John’s. Saint John would be leading a campaign to help the pizza chain to “rehab its image.”

Most recently, Papa John’s sales have declined after John Schnatter, the company’s former CEO and chairman, used the N-word. Schnatter said the racial slur during a conference call with a marketing firm earlier this year. Papa John’s then stopped using his image in marketing materials. Company executives also denounced the NFL players’ anthem protests about police brutality last November.

Papa John’s has followed several other companies who have enlisted Black women to fix their corporate messes. Starbucks hired Rosalind Brewer as its first Black woman chief operating officer last September after years of discrimination incidents at its stores. Though Starbucks had a major setback when two Black men were wrongfully arrested at a Philadelphia store in April, the company then heard from the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund in trying to address racial bias within its business.

The Dallas Mavericks also hired Cynthia Marshall, a Black woman, as its CEO in February after the organization faced several sexual harassment allegations.

SEE ALSO:

Soul Music Legend Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly Near Death

Florida Denny’s Turns Away Black Churchgoers And Forced To Apologize

47th Annual Legislative Conference

Happy Birthday, Auntie Maxine! Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

9 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Auntie Maxine! Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Auntie Maxine! Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

Happy Birthday, Auntie Maxine! Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

Maxine Waters, or Auntie Maxine as we lovingly call her, has been been a fearless leader of justice for years. Today, the U.S. Representative for California's 43rd congressional district turns 80 years old and she continues to have more spirit than Democrats twice her age. As we all know, Waters is enemy number one for Trump, but that hasn't stopped her activism or fighting spirit. Check out some of her greatest moments.

Bozoma Saint John Steps In to Save Papa John’s After Racist Incidents was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close